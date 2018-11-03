Lane closures on Rock Creek, Potomac Parkway causing delays near Kennedy Center

Northbound lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway are closed until 3 p.m. Saturday and causing significant delays near the Kennedy Center.

UPDATE, 1:25 p.m. : All lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway have reopened.

WASHINGTON — Northbound lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway are closed until 3 p.m. Saturday, causing significant delays near the Kennedy Center.

The roads are closed between Virginia Avenue and Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. Ramps to the northbound Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway at K Street, P Street and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest are also closed.

ADVISORY: Rock Creek Pkwy NB is CLOSED between Virginia Ave NW and Beach Dr due to maintenance. #DCTraffic More ☑ https://t.co/nb3VFR1abs pic.twitter.com/ovEyxoQNTn — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) November 3, 2018



Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Virginia Avenue Northwest. Drivers can still use the southbound lanes of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.

Some commuters in the area are taking illegal U-turns, causing some box blocking, reports Dave Dildine from WTOP’s Traffic Center.

The closures are to allow maintenance workers to remove and replace deteriorated sections of the surface of Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway.

Stay with WTOP Traffic for the most up-to-date traffic reports.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.