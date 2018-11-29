Gantry removal prompts overnight closures on portions of I-66

Parts of I-66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, will experience closures and stoppages for three days overnight to remove overhead gantries. Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-66 between I-495 and Monument Drive will be affected from Thursday, Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 1

WASHINGTON — Parts of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, will experience closures and stoppages for three days overnight to remove overhead gantries.

Eastbound and westbound lanes on I-66 between I-495 and Monument Drive will be affected from Thursday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 2, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Stoppages can last up to 20 minutes as crews use two large cranes to remove the gantries that span the entire width of the roadway.

Below are the details of the work and the closures.

Thursday, Nov. 29 to Friday, Nov. 30

I-66 east and west between Monument Drive and Chain Bridge Road.

Three left lanes closed on eastbound and westbound between 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Periodic stoppages in both directions from midnight to 4 a.m. Friday between Jermantown Road and Waples Mill Road.

Friday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 1

I-66 east and west between Chain Bridge Road and Gallows Road.

Three left lanes closed on eastbound and westbound lanes between 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 2

Three left lanes closed on eastbound and westbound lanes between 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Periodic stoppages in both directions from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday between Nutley Street and Cedar Lane.

