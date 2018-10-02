Suitland Parkway reopen after dump truck accident closed all lanes

All lanes are open inbound Suitland Parkway between Md. Route 4 and Forestville Road after a dump truck accident temporarily closed all lanes and blocked two left lanes on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway Tuesday.
WASHINGTON — All lanes are open inbound Suitland Parkway between Md. Route 4 and Forestville Road after a dump truck accident temporarily closed all lanes and blocked two left lanes on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway Tuesday.
A dump truck was driving with the bed up when it hit the beltway overpass around 3 a.m., causing possible bridge damage. Bridge inspectors had been on the scene investigating for structural damage.
Lanes inbound Suitland Parkway between Md. Route 4 and Forestville Road reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Lanes on the Beltway reopened shortly before 7 a.m.
The dump truck flipped over on its side after hitting the overpass and landed on the shoulder, Simeon Klebaner, a lieutenant at the National Park Service, said.
The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
