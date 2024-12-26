Montgomery Co. man critically injured in Christmas shooting

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Langley Park area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Christmas Day.

Montgomery County police said it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of University Boulevard East.

When police arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

MCPD is investigating a shooting in the 800 block of University Boulevard East. An adult male victim has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition. No suspect is in custody at this time. The scene is secure. #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/da3wi8N3Rv — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 26, 2024

Police said they have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

