Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Montgomery Co. man critically…

Montgomery Co. man critically injured in Christmas shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 26, 2024, 7:28 AM

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Langley Park area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Christmas Day.

Montgomery County police said it happened just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of University Boulevard East.

When police arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

jherrera@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up