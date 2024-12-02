Maryland man indicted on charges he left US to sexually abuse child

A Clinton, Maryland, man is facing several charges involving the production of child sexual abuse materials.

A Clinton, Maryland, man is facing several charges involving the production of child sexual abuse materials.

Federal prosecutors said Juan Carlos Puente, 46, traveled internationally to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Maryland’s U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday Puente had been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The seven-count indictment alleged he “enticed a minor victim to engage in unlawful sexual activity and produce child pornography” between Oct. 1, 2021, and April 22, 2022, and that he traveled internationally to do so.

The indictment also said Puente was caught with child sexual abuse materials as recently as Jan. 9, 2024.

Per the attorney’s office, he’s been charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography.

If Puente is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and up to 90 years in federal prison.

The case was brought as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

