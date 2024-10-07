7-year-old boy found safe after being abducted outside Md. elementary school, deputies say

A 7-year-old boy was found safe Monday after deputies said he was abducted outside of an elementary school in Harford County, Maryland.

Khalil Ringgold is being reunited with his father, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

Officials issued an Amber Alert with information about Ringgold’s disappearance around noon after he was seen getting into a car with a male driver at Churchville Elementary School. Law enforcement asked the public for help in finding that vehicle, a gray Nissan Altima with Ohio tags and a license plate reading JFK 3146.

Deputies said Ringgold is believed to know the driver. But officials didn’t identify him publicly.

No charges were announced by the sheriff’s office. The county’s state’s attorney will decide whether the driver should be charged.

Deputies thanked the community for sharing photos of Ringgold as law enforcement searched for the boy.

