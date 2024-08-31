More child sex abuse charges for Reston man accused of assault

A Reston, Virginia, man is facing more charges after he was arrested earlier in August for allegedly sexually assaulted a child in a store at a nearby shopping center.

A Reston, Virginia, man is facing more charges after he was arrested earlier in August for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in a store at a nearby shopping center.

Fairfax County police busted Arturo Elmore-Adon, 25, for aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of an image of another under 18 on Aug. 12.

As of Friday, authorities got 15 additional warrants for 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release.

Elmore-Adon is being held without bond.

His initial arrest was on Aug. 9. Officers were called to the 11100 block of South Lakes Drive in Reston around 10:30 p.m. for an assault.

According to police, a 7-year-old child and her mother were inside a store being followed by Elmore-Adon.

He allegedly touched the child inappropriately and took a picture without consent. He then fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call police at 703-246-7800, option 3.

