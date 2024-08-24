Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Maryland woman sentenced to…

Maryland woman sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 24, 2024, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. officials have announced a sentence for a 42-year-old woman found guilty of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child in 2015 and 2016.

Griselda Martinez-Moz, of Maryland, was sentenced to two decades in prison — 10 years for each first-degree child sexual abuse charge — according to a Friday news release from U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

“Upon her release, Martinez-Moz will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life,” the statement said.

Martinez-Moz was found guilty in March following a seven-day trial in D.C. Superior Court. During the trial, evidence and testimony presented showed Martinez-Moz subjected the unidentified child “on multiple occasions” to “sexual acts.”

Additional details on the case were not provided in the release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up