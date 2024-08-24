Maryland woman sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old

D.C. officials have announced a sentence for a 42-year-old woman found guilty of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child in 2015 and 2016.

Griselda Martinez-Moz, of Maryland, was sentenced to two decades in prison — 10 years for each first-degree child sexual abuse charge — according to a Friday news release from U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith.

“Upon her release, Martinez-Moz will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life,” the statement said.

Martinez-Moz was found guilty in March following a seven-day trial in D.C. Superior Court. During the trial, evidence and testimony presented showed Martinez-Moz subjected the unidentified child “on multiple occasions” to “sexual acts.”

Additional details on the case were not provided in the release.

