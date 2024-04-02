Live Radio
2 teens arrested for allegedly firing guns in Northwest

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

April 9, 2024, 5:40 PM

Two teenage boys were arrested Sunday for allegedly firing guns in the 300 block of Delafield Place in Northwest, D.C. police said.

One of them had a shotgun.

Authorities said officers were called to Delafield Place around 11 p.m. for a call of a burglary and sounds of gunshots.

They encountered the two teens, both 14, of Northwest, and placed them under arrest.

One was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm. The other was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. One was also charged with a robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in the 6300 block of 5th Street NW. Neither was identified.

Nobody was reported as injured.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

