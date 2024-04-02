2 teens arrested for allegedly firing guns in Northwest

Two teenage boys were arrested Sunday for allegedly firing guns in the 300 block of Delafield Place in Northwest, D.C. police said.

Two teenage boys were arrested Sunday for allegedly firing guns in the 300 block of Delafield Place in Northwest, D.C. police said.

One of them had a shotgun.

Authorities said officers were called to Delafield Place around 11 p.m. for a call of a burglary and sounds of gunshots.

They encountered the two teens, both 14, of Northwest, and placed them under arrest.

One was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm. The other was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. One was also charged with a robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in the 6300 block of 5th Street NW. Neither was identified.

Nobody was reported as injured.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

