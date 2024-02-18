Md. man arrested and charged in overnight homicide of DC man in Northeast

A Clinton, Maryland, man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Northeast overnight, police said.

Charles Demarco Best, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to a news release from D.C. police.

The shooting victim has been identified as 35-year-old Darius Robinson of Northwest D.C.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NE in the Kingman Park neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting, according the news release.

When officers arrived, they found Robinson inside of a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Best fled the scene after the shooting, according to police, but officers were able to find and arrest him.

Detectives believe that Robinson and Best knew each other prior to the shooting, the news release said.

