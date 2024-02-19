Georgia man charged with murder in strangling death of Maryland girlfriend

Carl Kearney Jr., 43, was charged with first- and second-degree murder after officers said he walked into a police station and admitted killing his girlfriend.

A Georgia man was arrested and charged Saturday after officials said he walked into a Prince George’s County police station and confessed to strangling his girlfriend to death inside of her Maryland home.

Carl Kearney Jr., 43, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Patrina Best, police said in a news release.

Kearney went into a police station in Clinton around 9:20 a.m. Saturday and told officers that he strangled Best during an argument in her home on the 800 block of St. James Court in Accokeek, police said.

Officers found her unresponsive at the home and she was declared dead.

Currently, Kearney is in custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, police said.

Police ask those with information to call 301-516-2512 to talk to a homicide unit detective or call the tip line at 1-866-411-8477.

