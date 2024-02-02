2 men charged in New Year’s Eve shooting that killed Md. man

Two men have been charged in a shooting that killed a 36-year-old man on New Year's Eve in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Two men have been charged in a shooting that killed a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Bilal Ansariddeen, 18, of Bowie, and Kiemontey Jenifer, 19, of D.C., were charged with first- and second-degree murder and related gun charges, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said that they went to the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Nelson Bonilla-Reyes, of Capitol Heights, outside suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Ansariddeen and Jenifer shot Bonilla-Reyes during a robbery. The suspects and the Bonilla-Reyes didn’t know each other.

Ansariddeen is being held without bond by the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, while Jenifer is being held without bond in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and ask anyone with information to dial 301-516-2512.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.