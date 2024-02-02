2 arrests made in connection to Arlington Pride flag thefts

Two arrests have been made in connection with multiple Pride flag thefts, Arlington County police said Friday.

Authorities said they got five online reports for larceny in the 200 block of S. Courthouse Road between September, 2023, and January, 2024, in which a male suspect “approached the property during the early morning hours and stole a Pride flag from outside the residence.”

Matthew Henshaw, 20, of Fort Myer, Virginia, was arrested and charged with three counts of bias-motivated unlawful entry and three counts of petty larceny.

He was released on a secured bond.

Joseph Digregorio, 23, of Bay Shore, New York, was also arrested in connection to the stolen Pride flags. He was charged with one count of petty larceny.

He was released on a summons.

The investigation remains active.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

