Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Former Md. correctional officer…

Former Md. correctional officer sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting 3 inmates

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 15, 2023, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former correctional officer was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for sexually assaulting three inmates at the Jessup Correctional Institution in Maryland.

Owen Nesmith, 54, of Baltimore, faced charges of deprivation of rights and making a false statement, which were all related to sexual contact with three inmates, a Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office news release said.

Nesmith was among six correctional officers who were indicted in 2019 in a scheme involving bribes to smuggle contraband such as drugs and cellphones in the prison.

In his guilty plea, Nesmith admitted that he sexually assaulted three inmates between 2005 and 2017, depriving them of their “civil rights by sexually assaulting them,” prosecutors said. He initially denied having any inappropriate relationships or sexual contact with any inmates when questioned by law enforcement. Nesmith later admitted that was false, prosecutors said.

Following his prison sentence, Nesmith will be on supervised release for three years.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up