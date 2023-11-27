2 Hyattsville residents accused of $14K fraud throughout Maryland

Two people were arrested after allegedly committing at least $14,000 worth of felony fraud throughout Maryland before assaulting a sheriff's deputy.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Fulton Bank in Frederick on Saturday after a man was identified “as committing fraudulent transactions throughout the state,” according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to arrest 37-year-old DeWight Aaron Gilbert and 32-year-old Morgan Michelle Milligan, both residents of Hyattsville.

Deputies tired to detain Gilbert in handcuffs and in the process of doing that, Milligan fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said, adding that Gilbert “assaulted the remaining deputy and then fled on foot.”

The sheriff’s office also said deputies were able to arrest Milligan without incident, but the same was not true for Gilbert.

He “ran toward a vehicle parked across the street, to elude deputies, and a deputy had to deploy his taser to stop and apprehend the male,” the statement said.

First responders were called to the scene to evaluate Gilbert before taking him to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Both Gilbert and Milligan have since been detained at a county detention facility.

Gilbert has been charged with two counts of possession or use of a false government ID card as well as multiple theft and conspiracy charges related to alleged fraud. Milligan received similar theft and conspiracy charges, as well as one count of possession or use of a false government ID.

Both received additional charges for resisting arrest. Gilbert received a second-degree assault charge in relation to the incident at Fulton Bank.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is ongoing and ask those with more information to call them at 301-600-2071.