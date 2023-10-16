DC police increase presence around Jackson-Reed High after Friday night melee at Tenleytown Wawa

There will be an increased police presence during dismissal near Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon, after a fight broke out at the nearby Wawa on Friday night.

D.C. police cruisers are seen in this WTOP file photo. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A D.C. Public Schools spokeswoman said the extra presence is a precaution, and that Metro Transit Police are also expected to be more visible near the Tenleytown stop Monday.

School leaders are still working to determine whether any students were involved in the incident.

On Friday around 8:15 p.m., DC police said they responded to the Wawa store to find a “disorderly affray” occurring inside and in front of the store.

Affray, according to police academy materials, is “fighting by mutual consent of two or more people in some public place to the disturbance of others.”

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Jackson-Reed played Dunbar in a football game Friday night.

In an initial incident report, DC police said the brawl involved 300 juveniles. But a DC police spokeswoman said Monday afternoon there were 50 involved in the incident.

Below is a map of where it happened.