Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Crime News » DC police increase presence…

DC police increase presence around Jackson-Reed High after Friday night melee at Tenleytown Wawa

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

October 16, 2023, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. police cruisers are seen in this WTOP file photo. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
There will be an increased police presence during dismissal near Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon, after a fight broke out at the nearby Wawa on Friday night.

A D.C. Public Schools spokeswoman said the extra presence is a precaution, and that Metro Transit Police are also expected to be more visible near the Tenleytown stop Monday.

School leaders are still working to determine whether any students were involved in the incident.

On Friday around 8:15 p.m., DC police said they responded to the Wawa store to find a “disorderly affray” occurring inside and in front of the store.

Affray, according to police academy materials, is “fighting by mutual consent of two or more people in some public place to the disturbance of others.”

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Jackson-Reed played Dunbar in a football game Friday night.

In an initial incident report, DC police said the brawl involved 300 juveniles. But a DC police spokeswoman said Monday afternoon there were 50 involved in the incident.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

sgelman@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up