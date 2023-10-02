2 Md. rape suspects arrested at Dulles Airport

Two Maryland rape suspects who were separately trying to flee to El Salvador from Dulles International Airport in Virginia were arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

Two Maryland rape suspects who were separately trying to flee to El Salvador from Dulles International Airport in Virginia were arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection first arrested Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, 53, at a departure gate shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday after the CBP’s National Targeting Center alerted Dulles officers. He was wanted on a Montgomery County, Maryland, warrant for felony second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, and had been ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006, according to a news release.

Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, also 53, was arrested about nine hours later, around 2 a.m. on Friday. He was wanted on a Prince George’s County, Maryland, warrant for felony second-degree rape.

Both men were handed over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“The arrests of these two fugitives, accused of rather heinous charges, illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to assist our law enforcement partners in ensuring that victims have a voice, and that fugitives of serious crimes have their day in court,” Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C., said in a news release.

There is no indication that the two arrests were related.