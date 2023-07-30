Man arrested for stabbing death in Northeast DC

A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal stabbing on Friday in Northeast D.C.

In a news release, D.C. police said that 59-year-old Joseph Ballard of Northeast, D.C., has been charged with second degree murder while armed.

According to police, Ballard allegedly killed 33-year-old Monte Daniels of no fixed address, early Friday morning in the 1600 block of Benning Road in Northeast.

When officers responded to the scene around 5:38 a.m., they found Daniels, who was suffering from stab wounds. After D.C. Fire and EMS arrived, Daniels was transferred to a hospital where he died.

