Mother of DC man killed in police chase is charged for courtroom outburst

Karen Hylton’s son, Karon Hylton-Brown, was killed in a 2020 police chase. At the D.C. police officer’s trial five months ago, the mother disrupted the proceedings, and now she’s facing charges.

A criminal complaint accuses Hylton of charging toward a courtroom security officer, aggressively chest bumping him, then lunging at him and violently pushing him with both hands.

The complaint says the push caused the officer to fall back on a bench and Hylton was placed in handcuffs outside the courtroom.

Hylton also shouted profanities at the defendants, Officer Terrence Sutton, who was convicted of second degree murder in her son’s death, and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, who was found guilty on charges of obstruction of justice.

Hylton, who had been previously barred from parts of the trial for her courtroom outbursts, is now charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding the court officers — a federal violation that carries a maximum eight-year prison sentence.