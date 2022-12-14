Man dead in apparent road rage shooting in DC

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road Southeast, near Naylor Road.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after a collision in Southeast D.C.

Two cars had been involved in a collision, said D.C. police Cmdr. John Branch, and a third person later arrived at the scene. One of the people involved in the collision allegedly shot that man, who later died at a hospital.

“While the officers were still on scene investigating this incident, it was brought to their attention that there was a subject that was armed with a gun,” Branch said. The armed person, he said, was confronted and taken into custody.

Police offered no further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Paul Trantham, an ANC commissioner, was at the scene after the shooting, and he voiced his frustration with the District’s gun violence problem.

“This is unacceptable. It needs to stop. They need to get these individuals off our street that have a little respect for life,” Trantham said.



WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.