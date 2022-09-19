Fla. man charged in ’06 Md. homicide after DNA match

Maryland State Police have charged a Florida man in connection with a 2006 homicide. The 64-year-old suspect is already being held in connection with a 1996 cold case in Michigan.

Maryland State Police have charged a Florida man in connection with a 2006 homicide in which the victim was found in Frederick County.

Garry Artman, 64, is already being held in Michigan, in connection with another killing in 1996.

On May 4, 2006, the body of 24-year-old Dusty Myriah Shuck of New Mexico was found near a rest stop on the shoulder of eastbound I-70 near New Market. Authorities said the cause of death was homicide due to blunt-force trauma and stabbing.

Two years later, a DNA database found a match between that case and the 1996 case in Michigan. Then back in August of this year, Artman was identified as a suspect in that Michigan case. He was arrested in Mississippi and extradited to Michigan.

Michigan State Police confirmed that Artman’s DNA profile matched the unknown profile in that 1996 case, and that it matched the DNA found in Shuck’s homicide.

Investigators in Kent County, Michigan, have since executed a search warrant on a storage unit in Florida that is believed to belong to the suspect. According to Maryland State Police, several pieces of women’s underwear were seized and will be examined.