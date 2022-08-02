WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Section of BW Parkway reopens after stray bullet hits minor

WTOP Staff

August 2, 2022, 3:59 PM

A stray bullet wounded a minor along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Tuesday, and it led to a section of the parkway being closed for over an hour.

According to U.S. Park Police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m.

There are few details so far, but Park Police said the minor was hit during gunfire that involved two other cars. The minor’s injuries were not serious, and they declined medical treatment.

The parkway was closed between Maryland Route 202 and U.S. Route 50.

It reopened about 4 p.m., WTOP’s Dave Dildine said in the Traffic Center.

Park police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 202-379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

