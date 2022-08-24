McLean, Va. man arrested for solicitation of minor

Montgomery County police said they believe a man arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor may have victims the department is unaware of.

Jose M. Jimenez, 34, was arrested after starting a social media conversation on Aug. 11 with a county detective who was posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Jimenez, the department said in a statement, eventually agreed to an in person meeting and continued sending explicit messages, even though the detective identified themself as a 15-year-old girl.

When the 34-year-old traveled to Rockville, Maryland, police said he rented a hotel room and subsequently drove to the meeting location, where he was arrested.

Jimenez has been released on bond.

The department said that they think there may be other victims contacted by Jimenez and ask anyone who may be a victim to contact 240-773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.