Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 10:33 AM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam.

Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.

Egunjobi had his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms.

He was released under the supervision of the United States pre-trial services.

Court documents say Egunjobi is a financial auditor for the District of Columbia Government, where he supports criminal investigations.

