Capitol Heights 5-year-old was victim of a homicide, police say

Jack Pointer

August 23, 2022, 1:04 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a child’s death last week as a homicide.

The victim, identified as 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive Thursday by Capitol Heights police in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, just east of the D.C. line, police said in a statement Tuesday. Pradeline was later pronounced dead at a D.C. hospital.

An autopsy by the D.C. medical examiner later determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The Prince George’s County police investigate homicides in the town of Capitol Heights, and they want to hear from the public if they have any information in the case.

Tips can be submitted by calling detectives at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Solvers online or by calling them at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be provided via the P3 Tips app available both for Android and for iOS. (Please refer to case number 22-0039643.)

Jack Pointer



