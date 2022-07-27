DC police seek victim, person of interest in armed kidnapping in Northwest

A woman was kidnapped in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday, and the D.C. police are asking the public for help finding her and a person of interest in the case.
Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, has been identified as the victim in an armed kidnapping in Northwest. (Twitter/@DCPoliceDept)
The police said they got a call about an armed man in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, in Northwest, near the Van Ness-UDC Metro station, at about 3:40 a.m.
Investigators believe that the suspect coerced Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, into a vehicle that was eventually recovered, the police said in a
news release.
The police have identified the person of interest as Marquez Parker, 44, of Northeast D.C.
Police say a surveillance camera captured Parker.
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking Marquez Parker, 44, of Northeast D.C., in connection to an armed kidnapping. (Twitter/@DCPoliceDept)
The police asked anyone who knows more about this incident to call them at 202-727-9099.
