DC police seek victim, person of interest in armed kidnapping in Northwest

A woman was kidnapped in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday, and the D.C. police are asking the public for help finding her and a person of interest in the case.

The police said they got a call about an armed man in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, in Northwest, near the Van Ness-UDC Metro station, at about 3:40 a.m.

Investigators believe that the suspect coerced Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, into a vehicle that was eventually recovered, the police said in a news release.

The police have identified the person of interest as Marquez Parker, 44, of Northeast D.C.

Police say a surveillance camera captured Parker.

The police asked anyone who knows more about this incident to call them at 202-727-9099.