WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions | Griner's trail update | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Civilian medic on Ukraine war’s front lines
Home » Crime News » DC police seek victim,…

DC police seek victim, person of interest in armed kidnapping in Northwest

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was kidnapped in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday, and the D.C. police are asking the public for help finding her and a person of interest in the case.

Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, has been identified as the victim in an armed kidnapping in Northwest. (Twitter/@DCPoliceDept)

The police said they got a call about an armed man in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, in Northwest, near the Van Ness-UDC Metro station, at about 3:40 a.m.

Investigators believe that the suspect coerced Selita Tashaun Lee, 30, into a vehicle that was eventually recovered, the police said in a news release.

The police have identified the person of interest as Marquez Parker, 44, of Northeast D.C.

Police say a surveillance camera captured Parker.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking Marquez Parker, 44, of Northeast D.C., in connection to an armed kidnapping. (Twitter/@DCPoliceDept)

The police asked anyone who knows more about this incident to call them at 202-727-9099.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his number one passion of his since he was a kid and is blessed to be around people telling their stories and sharing it to the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

Army adding prep course to bring in recruits not meeting its standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up