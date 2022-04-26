Montgomery Co. police release video of December bank fraud spree suspect

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are hoping to identify a woman suspected in a December 2021 bank fraud spree.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are hoping to identify a woman suspected in a December 2021 bank fraud spree.

The suspect, described as a blonde woman around 50, is seen on surveillance video wearing a mask at three SkyPoint Federal Credit Union bank branches on Dec. 13. In each case, she used a fake ID to identify herself as the wife of the victim, who was authorized to take money out of the account.

Police said she took money from the SkyPoint in the 19700 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown around 12:40 p.m.; on Colesville Road around 1:25 p.m., then again at the Rockville branch around 1:50 p.m.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and blonde hair, and wearing a brown scarf, black jacket, black jeans and black boots.

See surveillance video below.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5545 or 240-773-TIPS, or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).