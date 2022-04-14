Laurel man arrested in DC, charged with armed carjacking in Rockville

Thomas Eugene Whiting, 23, of Laurel, faces charges after an armed carjacking in Rockville on April 6.

A Prince George’s County man faces charges following an armed carjacking earlier this month in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Thomas Eugene Whiting, 23, of Laurel, was arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in the 260 block of Congressional Lane in Rockville on April 6, according to Montgomery County police.

Police said the victim was approaching his 2012 Toyota Corolla just before 9:46 p.m., when Whiting “allegedly approached him, pointed a black handgun and demanded the key to his vehicle.”

After the man complied with Whiting’s demand, Whiting sped away in the Toyota on Congressional Lane toward East Jefferson Street.

Police said officers spotted the stolen Toyota at 9:59 p.m. and chased the vehicle into Prince George’s County to Maryland Route 4, where the pursuit was called off.

Two days later, on April 8, D.C. police officers saw the red Toyota on Anacostia Road in Southeast around 5 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

D.C. police officers determined the car was the stolen Rockville vehicle and stopped the driver.

Officers said they saw a black handgun in between the car’s center console and the driver’s seat, and Whiting was arrested.

Police said there was an active arrest warrant for Whiting for failure to appear in court on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. Whiting is being held in the D.C. jail without bond.

He faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, not having a permit, and with being a fugitive from justice, in Montgomery County.