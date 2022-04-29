Frederick man charged with 20 counts of child pornography

A Frederick County, Maryland, man was arrested and charged Wednesday on 20 counts of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

According to a release, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant around 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Wheyfield Drive for Torez Weedon, 36, of Frederick.

Weedon was taken into custody and charged with 10 counts of child pornography with intent to promote and distribute and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

He’s being held without bond.

Authorities said the case started in December 2021 through CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.