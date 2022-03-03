RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
3 DC men indicted in series of armed retail robberies

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 31, 2022, 10:52 AM

Three D.C. men have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges in a string of robberies from January to March.

The indictments were unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday.

Among the businesses hit were gas stations, liquor stores, hotels and restaurants.

The indicted are Stephon Harrigan, 28; his brother, Aaron Harrigan, 26; and Tavarus Thompson, 28. Stephon Harrigan was arrested March 6. Tavarus Thompson was arrested March 18. Aaron Harrigan was arrested Tuesday.

All three men carried out the robberies starting on or around Jan. 1, according to the 11-count indictment. Each man had a different role, wore dark clothing and frequently wore masks and gloves. One or more was armed with a gun and they allegedly used various vehicles, including stolen ones, to flee from businesses after the robberies and attempted robberies.

There are 25 robberies listed between Jan. 12 and Feb. 22, stretching from Northeast, Northwest and Southeast D.C. to Mount Rainier and Silver Spring, Maryland.

The three men were indicted on charges of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery and sale or receipt of stolen vehicles. Stephon Harrigan and Thompson were also indicted on firearm-related charges. Stephon Harrigan was indicted on kidnapping and carjacking charges aw well.

D.C. police and the FBI are investigating, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the case.

