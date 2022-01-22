CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
DC police charge 4 juveniles with carjacking offenses

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 5:47 PM

Police in the District say they have arrested four juveniles in connection with two armed carjacking offenses that took place Thursday in Northwest D.C.

According to a statement from D.C. police, the two carjacking offenses took place about an hour apart.

The first occurred at around 11:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Chesapeake Street, near Woodrow Wilson High School in Northwest. Three suspects approached the victim, who was sitting in their car. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. After the victim complied, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The car was later recovered, according to police.

The second incident took place a mile and a half away in the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest around 12:13 p.m. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a handgun as they tried to enter the victim’s vehicle. Two other suspects were reportedly standing by across the street. The victim, in this case, escaped by quickly driving away. All three suspects were apprehended by responding police officers, the statement said.

Police said four suspects were apprehended, arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the carjacking offenses. Because the suspects are juveniles, their names have been withheld. The following charges have been made public:

  • A 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Possession of a BB gun.
  • A 16-year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Possession of BB gun.
  • A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun)
  • A 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, D.C., was charged with Possession of a BB gun.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

