Man dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Northeast DC

A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting Friday evening on 56th Street in Northeast D.C., police say.

Officers who responded to reports of gunshots in the 200 block of 56th found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, D.C. police said in a statement.

He was later transported to medical examiner’s office after D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined that the man displayed “no signs consistent with life.”

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Parris Thurman of Northeast D.C.

An investigation is now underway. D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Approximate location of Friday night’s fatal shooting:

