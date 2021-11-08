CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Wanted woman tries to swim away from Stafford Co. deputies

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 9:01 AM

Well, she probably won’t make the Olympics.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said a woman tried to swim away from deputies following a disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Jessica Orlikoff Nageotte, 30, of Stafford, had active warrants in both Stafford and Prince William counties when she made her way into the water near Barge Lane, authorities said.

Deputies were searching the shoreline when they “noticed a disturbance in the water and observed legs and feet kicking.” They ordered Nageotte out of the water, but she refused.

After they “explained the risk of hypothermia” to her, she doggy paddled to a dock and was placed in custody, the sheriff’s office said, adding that it was about 40 degrees outside, so they got blankets to warm Nageotte up.

She was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

