Rockville man charged with stabbing friend to death

A Rockville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the stabbing death of his friend in Montgomery County, police said.

A Rockville, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the stabbing death of his friend in Montgomery County, police said.

Authorities said officers went to a home around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 13300 block of Turkey Branch Parkway after getting a call from a man who said he found his friend dead on the bathroom floor.

Brandon Sutherland, 33, was found with a stab wound to his torso and pronounced dead.

After a search warrant, the man who called police, Jonathan Mohelski, 36, was brought in by police and interviewed. Authorities said he admitted to stabbing Sutherland.

Mohelski is being held without bond.

The investigation into the death of Sutherland is ongoing.