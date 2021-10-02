Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
2 Maryland teens charged after high-speed Virginia chase

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 28, 2021, 3:24 PM

Two Maryland teens are facing a slew of charges after leading Virginia State Police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday.

The chase started on I-395 around 2:30 p.m. when a trooper’s radar picked up an Infiniti traveling north at 89 mph, police said. The Infiniti also had a fake temporary tag.

Police said the trooper hit his lights and sirens to do a traffic stop for speeding, but the Infiniti kept going and cut across all four travel lanes to avoid the trooper.

The Infiniti exited I-395 at Duke Street, headed west toward Beauregard Street, then got back on I-395 and aggressively changed lanes, hitting speeds of 115 mph, according to police.

During one lane change at Seminary Road, the Infiniti lost control, struck another car and then a Jersey wall.

The Infiniti’s driver and passenger, who are both 17 and both from Prince George’s County, were arrested.

Police said they found two loaded handguns and prescription narcotics at the scene. Both teens were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the car they hit was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Infiniti driver has been charged with reckless driving, improper registration, one felony count of eluding police, failure to maintain control, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor, one felony count of possession of a concealed weapon and one felony count of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic.

The passenger of the Infiniti has been charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor, one felony count of possession of a concealed firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

