2 dead in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com
Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 8:52 AM

Two people died Thursday night in a shooting in Harwood, Maryland, that the police are calling a murder-suicide.

The Anne Arundel County police said in a statement Friday that they got a 911 call reporting the sound of gunshots and screaming on Flanders Lane, near Sands Road and Wooton’s Landing Wetland Park.

Officers found a woman in a car with a gunshot wound and a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound they said was self-inflicted. When the fire department got there, they pronounced both of them dead on the scene.

The police said an autopsy will be done, and the identities of the man and woman released, probably later Friday.

They said they believed it was a targeted incident, and that there’s no risk to the public from the shooting.

