Baltimore man arrested in alleged I-95 road rage shooting

A Baltimore man was arrested Monday following an investigation into an alleged shooting on Interstate 95.

Sterlin Harrison, 23, of Baltimore, faces multiple criminal charges.

His arrest comes after Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to a report of a shooting on southbound I-95 Sept. 12 around 7:50 p.m.

A woman told police Harrison, in a silver Acura, started to tailgate her near the Fort McHenry Tunnel toll plaza, then drove up alongside her, pulled out a handgun and shot at her car.

Neither the woman nor her car was struck.

Harrison faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent and felony crime.

Detectives ask anyone with information contact the criminal investigations unit at 410-537-6700.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.