Two dead, two wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Sandra Salathe

April 19, 2020, 2:21 AM

Two men are dead and two were wounded after a shooting that took place in Prince George’s County Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. near Courtney Place and Nalley Road in Hyattsville, Maryland.

One of the two wounded men is in critical condition in a nearby hospital, and the other has non life-threatening injuries. At this time there is no word on a suspect or motive.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

