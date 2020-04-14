Police investigate armed robbery by men wearing face covers in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery by two men wearing face covers in Wilmington. Masks and face covers have become a common sight in stores and on streets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery by two men wearing face covers.

Authorities say the suspects entered a Dollar General store in Wilmington on Monday afternoon.

Both were wearing face covers and one was armed with a gun. Masks and face covers have become a common sight in stores and on streets amid the coronavirus epidemic.

State officials have urged everyone to wear cloth face masks in stores and other public settings when social distancing is difficult.

