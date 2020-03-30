Juvenile shot during Arlington business break-in

An employee at an Arlington, Virginia, business faces multiple charges after he shot a juvenile who, along with two others, broke into the store early Sunday, Arlington County police said.

An employee at an Arlington, Virginia, business faces multiple charges after he shot a juvenile who, along with two others, broke into the store early Sunday, Arlington County police said.

Police said they were called for a report of trouble in the 2400 block of Shirlington Road in Arlington’s Green Valley neighborhood, 4:53 a.m. Sunday.

Police did not identify the business.

Three suspects, all juveniles, were stealing cash and merchandise, according to police.

An employee, who was inside a secure backroom of the business at the time, got a gun and opened fired on the suspects, striking one, police said. The juvenile sustained serious, but not life-threatening wounds

The other two suspects ran off before police arrived, according to police.

Police identified the employee as Hamzeh Abushariah, 33, of D.C.

The Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office charged Abushariah with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and violation of a protective order.

Abushariah is being held without bond, according to police.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington County police at 703-228-4237 or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

