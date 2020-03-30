Anne Arundel Co. officer charged with domestic assault suspended

Jeffrey Morgan, an Anne Arundel County police officer, has been charged with domestic assault and suspended from his post following an incident in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement Sunday that officers responded to a domestic assault call at a home in the 500 block of Maple Ridge Lane, just before midnight Saturday.

According to police, the accuser told officers that she and her live-in boyfriend got into an argument and that he assaulted her.

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Morgan, a sergeant assigned to the patrol bureau who had worked for the county police department for 24 years.

The woman didn’t require any medical attention.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.

