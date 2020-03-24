Anne Arundel Co. man charged with having child porn, soliciting minor

A Crownsville, Maryland, man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Thomas John Grollman, 53, of Gum Bottom Road, was arrested March 18 and is being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The victim lives in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit started its investigation in June 2019 after administrators of an online forum identified a conversation involving a user who had engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with someone under the age of 15.

Information was given to authorities by the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed on Grollman’s home last November by Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit detectives along with detectives from the Fairfax County police.

A number of electronic devices were seized and forensically analyzed, police said.

Grollman was charged in December 2019 with solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 by Fairfax County detectives.

Anne Arundel County Child Abuse detectives charged Grollman in March with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Anne Arundel County police are urging anyone with information about this case or about Grollman to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. You can remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

