Convict accidentally released from prison in Virginia back in custody

A man was accidentally released from prison early Friday evening, Manassas City police said in a news release, and they are asking citizens to be on the lookout.

A man who was accidentally released from prison Friday evening in Manassas City, Virginia, is back in police custody, officials said.

Jacques Lamar Walker, 27, of no fixed address, was released around 5 p.m. Friday by mistake, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan told WTOP.

Walker was later found and taken into police custody in Gainesville, Virginia, shortly before 8 p.m.

He was being held at Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, awaiting sentencing on charges stemming from a May 2016 bank robbery in Lake Ridge, Virginia. According to court documents, those charges include abduction, first offense use of firearm in a felony and robbery.

Walker now faces an additional charge of escape without force.

