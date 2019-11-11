Mother accused of attempting to murder her children in Stafford Co.

A woman was arrested in Stafford County, Virginia Saturday morning, for attempted murder of her two children

A woman has been accused of attempting to murder her two children in Stafford County, Virginia Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Campus Drive after receiving calls about a “distraught woman.” When deputies arrived, they found a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old alone at the residence.

The mother was identified as Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, of Fredericksburg, who deputies found sitting in her parked car in the area of Centreport Parkway and the I-95 entrance ramp.

Deputies later discovered Wiggins attempted to murder her two children after experiencing a “mental health crisis” before leaving her home that morning. She was arrested and taken into custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder.

