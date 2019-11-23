Home » Crime News » Man shot and killed…

Man shot and killed in Southeast DC

Sandra Salathe

November 23, 2019, 2:53 AM

A man is dead after a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

At around 2 p.m., units responded to the 3200 block of Dubois Place, where they discovered the victim, Clarence Venable, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was immediately transported to the hospital where he later died.

Venable was leaving a community meeting on violence in the area when the shooting occurred, WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington reported.

“I want to tell you, the violence interrupters, the community outreach folks, they are committed to reducing violence in our city, and yes, they are going to be hurt, but they are going to be even more committed tomorrow and the days that follow,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.

Police are working to identify a motive or suspect.

Those with information should contact the Crime Solvers Tip Line 1 (800) 673-2777. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area:

 

Crime News
3200 block of Dubois Place Clarence Venable shooting

