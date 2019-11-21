Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

Police are looking for a man in his early 20s with long dreadlocks, who was last seen in a grey Honda Accord with D.C. tags.

A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE near Bruce Place SE in the Woodland area.

Police said the suspect is a man in his early 20s with long dreadlocks, who was last seen in a grey Honda Accord with D.C. tags.

Police have not yet identified the motive of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Joan Muwahed contributed to this report.

