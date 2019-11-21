Home » Crime News » Man dead after shooting…

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

Sandra Salathe

November 21, 2019, 10:28 PM

A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE near Bruce Place SE in the Woodland area.

Police said the suspect is a man in his early 20s with long dreadlocks, who was last seen in a grey Honda Accord with D.C. tags.

Police have not yet identified the motive of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Joan Muwahed contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
Ainger Place bruce place shooting Woodland

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up