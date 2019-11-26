Shooting in Northeast DC leaves one man dead

A shooting that occurred Monday evening in Northeast D.C. has left a man dead.

It happened around 11 p.m., along Rhode Island Avenue near Hoover Road. D.C. police said a gunfire locator detected more than 30 shots were fired, and is unclear how many of those rounds struck the victim.

Law enforcement are still working to identify a suspect. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Crime Solvers Tip Line at 1 800-673-2777. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

