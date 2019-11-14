Columbia man charged with sex crimes against minor; police seek other possible victims

A Columbia, Maryland, man was charged Thursday with multiple sex offenses after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.

Timothy Jamar Ford, 38, of Deep River Canyon, was charged with sexual assault, prostitution, solicitation of a minor and trafficking, according to Howard County police.

Authorities say Ford approached the boy, who was panhandling near The Mall in Columbia, on Oct. 29 in a black Cadillac sedan. According to the victim, Ford lured him into the car, offering him hundreds of dollars.

Once in the car, Ford allegedly told him he would be performing sex acts with other people to get the money. The boy says Ford then took him to a residence and sexually assaulted him. The victim says Ford gave him $12 with the promise of more money in the future, adding that he regularly “helps other boys” in the same way.

A police investigation identified Ford as the suspect. He was arrested at his home Nov. 7. He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police are investigating if there are other victims. They ask that anyone who may have been approached, offered money or victimized by Ford, or may have additional information, contact investigators at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

