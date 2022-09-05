COVID-19 booster déjà vu, finding shots in the DC area

Nope, you're not having déjà vu, there's another round of COVID-19 boosters incoming. Here's where you can find shots in the D.C. area.

Nope, you’re not having déjà vu, there’s another round of COVID-19 boosters incoming. Here’s where you can find shots in the D.C. area this week.

Regardless of where you live, updated boosters will be available at federal partner pharmacies across the region.

Some places distributing the vaccines are offering tips, for example CVS pharmacy recommends patients schedule appointments online or with the app because of the “limited initial supply.”

About the new boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stamped its approval on updated booster shots that target common omicron strains and the old strain last Thursday.

Though the absolute minimum time between shots is two months set by the Food and Drug Administration, some CDC advisers said you should wait three months after your last vaccine before getting the new booster for maximum benefit.

Pfizer’s updated vaccine is for people ages 12 and older and Moderna’s version is for adults 18 and up.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the boosters will be widely available after Labor Day.

“While federal guidance has made it confusing at times for people to know if and when they’re eligible, everyone 12 and older will be able to get to this new shot,” Hogan said in a statement. “Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated and boosted states, and we have always focused on staying ahead of the virus, which is why getting this new shot is so critical.”

He encouraged Marylanders who are 12 and older to get the new shot two months after their most recent COVID vaccination.

DC

Starting Wednesday, D.C. residents can get their flu shots and their updated boosters at the same time.

The shots are available at COVID centers in all eight wards.

You can find locations on the District’s coronavirus website.

Another option for getting the shot is scheduling an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 855-363-0333.

Virginia

Virginia ordered 141,700 doses of the new vaccines that began shipping to local health districts. Residents can register at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov, contact the call center at 877-829-4682 or ask their health care providers.

Doses are expected to be available to Virginians shortly after Labor Day.

Though many counties haven’t put out their plans for administering the shots, Fairfax County’s health department said it would begin giving bivalent shots at clinics and county government sites. You can get the flu vaccine at the same time as the booster.

In coming weeks, Fairfax County will expand the vaccine offerings to other places such as medical offices, pharmacies and health centers.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert and Jose Umana and The Associated Press contributed to this report.