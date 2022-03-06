Poison control calls increase during pandemic from use of cleaning supplies

According to the nonprofit organization Safe Kids Worldwide, poison control centers have handled more than 23,000 exposure cases of hand sanitizer in children 12 and under, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Calls to poison control numbers also increased by 70% in the first few months of the pandemic alone.

Parents may want to keep their homes as clean as possible to fight the spread of coronavirus, but that’s led to poison control centers seeing an increase in exposure cases in kids.

According to the nonprofit organization Safe Kids Worldwide, poison control centers have handled more than 23,000 exposure cases of hand sanitizer in children 12 and under, as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Calls to poison control numbers also increased by 70% in the first few months of the pandemic alone.

Now, the organization is sharing a few tips to reduce the risk of your child being poisoned: